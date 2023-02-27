'Too many times, young folks are stuck in the system': New federal funding to provide resources, curb youth violence

"The Spot" is a program in Louisville that prepares young adults and teens for jobs and college by providing certifications, paid internships and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders hope a new federal grant will keep young people off the streets by providing more resources.

Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg and other leaders gathered to announce a $700,000 federal grant that will go toward a program aimed to help with this issue.

"The Spot" is a program on Jefferson Community & Technical College's campus that prepares young adults and teenagers for jobs and college.

The space provides certification classes, college tours and paid internship opportunities, which can be extremely valuable.

Greenberg said this is one of many programs that can help curb youth violence in the city.

"It takes an entire system of partners, government, nonprofits, and private companies all working hand in hand to address the root causes of violence in our community, and to offer young people more hope and opportunities," Greenberg said.

Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said the program reduces the chances of people participating in criminal activity again.

As of the second half of last year, no program attendees went back to jail.

"Too many times, young folks are stuck in the system, and they can't get out of the system," Collins said. "This is such a great opportunity for Louisville to get ahead of this program and get folks back out, give them opportunity, give them education, give them job opportunity, give them some place to live."

Cashmon Usher is a graduate of the program. She's earned a certification for life insurance and is an independent agent.

"I've seen people come here and quit. I've seen people come here and stay," Usher said. "It just depends on you and your dedication. You have to be dedicated. You have to want it for yourself."

After some motivation, Jacobe Daugherty enrolled and completed the program as well. He just applied to Simmons College of Kentucky.

"I feel real good about myself and I'm not, I'm not finished," Daugherty said. "I feel like I got a lot of more learning and a lot of more growing to do."

Anyone 18-24 years old is encouraged to reach out.

