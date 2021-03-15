KSP: Five hound puppies reported stolen in Graves County

Five puppies which include three Bluetick hounds and two Basset hounds have been reported stolen in the Hickory Community of Graves County.

Have you seen a litter of hound dogs? That's what Troopers with Kentucky State Police want to know.

The officers are investigating the theft of a litter of puppies in Graves County, according to a news release.

The release states that five puppies which include three Bluetick hounds and two Basset hounds were stolen.

Officers said they believe the crime happened between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 from a house is located in the 2400 block of Meridian Road in the Hickory community.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of the suspects involved in this crime is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.