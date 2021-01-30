LMPD: Officer 'struck' by suspect's car during traffic stop, suspects fled scene

Police say an officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being "struck and dragged" by a car during a traffic stop. The two suspects fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop.

Police say the incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bashford Manor Lane.

An officer approached a stopped vehicle following a traffic violation and the driver did not comply with the officer's commands, LMPD says.

The officer was then struck and dragged for 30 feet by the suspect's vehicle.

The driver of the car and the passenger fled the scene after the incident.

Police describe both the driver of the car and the passenger as white men. The suspect's car is described as a dark-colored Chevy SUV.

The officer was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.

Police remain investigating the incident at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.