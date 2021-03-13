LMPD investigates fatal shooting in South Louisville

The man was taken to UofL Hospital after a shooting on M Street. He was later pronounced dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating the city's 35th homicide of 2021.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers found a man shot on the 700 block of M Street in the South Louisville neighborhood at around 9 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-5673.

