Kentucky

Radcliff Police investigate woman's death

Radcliff officers were called to the 800 block of Scenic Drive at around 11 a.m.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police are investigating a woman's death in Radcliff Friday morning.

Captain Willie Wells with the Radcliff Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of Scenic Drive at around 11 a.m. A woman was found dead.

Radcliff police have called it a homicide investigation.

No other information was made available at this time.

