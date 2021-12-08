LMPD cracking down on panhandlers violating the Pedestrian Ordinance

WHAS-11 collected 14 arrest citations from the Hall of Justice. All of which were in violation of the violating the ordinance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Passed in 2019, the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance (PSO) states anyone who approaches a car while in the road, who stands in a median, or jaywalks could face a fine.

Recently, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has cracked down on those violating the PSO in downtown.

Last week, John Luttrell was cited for violating PSO when he was found sleeping in the median.

He lost his job after double bypass surgery and hasn't been able to recover.

"I had it, COVID hit, I lost everything," he said.

Since then, he's been living downtown. Right now, panhandling is his only source of income.

Thursday, WHAS-11 collected arrest slips from the Hall of Justice for 14 citations, all violating the ordinance.

The citations were primarily made downtown at the intersections of Roy Wilkins and East Market, 2nd and Liberty, Broadway and Shelby Street, and East Jefferson and Brooke Street

"They don't want you going out saying, 'Hey,'" Luttrell said. "They don't want that. They just want us to go further. They would love to push us all the way out of the city."

LMPD issued a statement on the citations saying, "Public safety of all citizens is a top priority for LMPD. Pedestrians on the roadway, in areas not designated as crosswalks, create a substantial safety hazard for themselves and motorists. Members of the public have repeatedly expressed concern for public safety at downtown meetings with commanding officers."

George Eklund, the education advocacy director for the Coalition for the Homeless said citations do not address the root of the problem.

He said, "By giving citations, I ask the question, 'Where are they supposed to go? Where are they supposed to be in the course of a day?'"

Luttrell said people are out panhandling for a reason.

"We aren't out there trying to hurt anyone. The people like us who are out here flying a sign asking for something, we have a reason for it. We are losing out here," he said.

According to police, each citation was given to individuals not just crossing the street but standing in a hazardous area.

►Contact reporter Elle Smith at esmith@whas11.com or on her social media outlets: Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.