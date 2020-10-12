LMPD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Newburg shooting

Police say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 3800 block of E Indian Trail. One man remains in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Newburg Thursday morning.

Police say around 6 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3800 block of East Indian Trail. When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gun shot wounds.

According to police, both were transported to University of Louisville where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries. The second victim remains in critical condition.

The identity of the victims is unknown at this time.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the matter. There are no suspects.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.