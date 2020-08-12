Police: 1 shot, injured in Newburg

Police said a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the 5000 block of Yaupon Lane Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in Newburg left a man injured.

Sixth Division officers responded to the 5000 block of Yaupon Lane around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

