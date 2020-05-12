LMPD: Woman, child in critical condition after shooting

The shooting took place at the intersection of W.J. Hodge St. and Oak St. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of their injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a woman and child are in critical condition after being shot at the intersection of W.J. Hodge St. and Oak St.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at the location around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they located a woman and a child inside a vehicle that had been shot.

The child was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital also in critical condition.

The LMPD Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation due to the severity of the injuries to the victims.

There are no suspects at this time.

