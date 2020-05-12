LMPD: 1 injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

LMPD officers are still investigating the matter.

There are no suspect at this time.

