LMPD: 1 injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue.
Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.
LMPD officers are still investigating the matter.
There are no suspect at this time.
