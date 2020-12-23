Shooting in Hillview leaves child injured, man dead, police say

Chief Bill Mahoney with Hillview Police said officers located a child and man at the scene who had been shot, along with a woman who had been assaulted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investing after a shooting in Hillview that left a child injured and a man dead.

Chief Bill Mahoney with Hillview Police said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bigwood Way around 11:50 a.m. after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a serious injury from an assault and a 4-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. Officers also located a man across the street who had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All three were transported to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead. The child’s status is unknown.

Another child, who was not harmed, was located and is being cared for.

The chief believes the incident started between the two adults inside a home. He said the woman and child left the home and the man chased them. That’s when he allegedly assaulted the woman, produced a gun and shot the child before shooting himself.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

