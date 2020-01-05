ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — According to Kentucky State Police, detectives are conducting a murder investigation in Hardin Co.

On April 30, KSP was contacted by the Elizabethtown Police Department about a possible homicide that had occurred on Wise Ln. in Hardin Co. That night, detectives conducted a search warrant of the residence and found the 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding, deceased inside the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

With the assistance of EPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office, KSP located two suspects, who were then taken into custody.

Both 27-year-old Jacob Lugmayer of Radcliff and 33-year-old Krystal Erbelding of Elizabethtown were arrested on murder charges among others, KSP says.

Lugmayer is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Erbelding is charged with murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse.

Lugmayer and Erbelding are currently being held in the Hardin Co. Detention Center.

