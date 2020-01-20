LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KSP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began on I-71 south near Crestwood in Oldham County and ended with the fleeing vehicle being involved in a single-vehicle collision at Eastern Pwy. near I-65 in Louisville.

According to police, the vehicle was initially observed traveling at very high speeds on I-71, and failed to stop as a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle struck a curb and subsequently crashed, ending the vehicle pursuit. No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no officers were injured during the pursuit. The two people in the fleeing vehicle were arrested following a short foot pursuit, and were identified as Fort Lauderdale, Fla. residents 26-year-old Ashlee Barcello-Frytek and 18-year-old Tyler Striggles.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that the two are potential suspects in numerous thefts, vehicle break-ins, and fraud cases across multiple states. Barcello-Frytek was charged with numerous traffic violations, including fleeing police in a motor vehicle and fleeing police on foot; She also had an active extraditable warrant out of Arkansas at the time of her arrest.

Striggles was charged with fleeing police on foot. Both were also charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both Barcello-Frytek and Striggles were medically cleared at University of Louisville Hospital prior to being lodged at Metro Corrections.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

More from WHAS11:

Car part stolen from local church van

LMPD: Man found dead inside Jefferson County home

LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Algonquin Neighborhood shooting

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.