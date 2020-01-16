LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has confirmed that two people have been shot in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to LMPD, the two victims have been transported to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting happened at the intersection of McCloskey Ave. and Algonquin Pkwy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided.

