Kentucky man took $35K from residents in construction scheme, faces 40 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states, officials said.

William Hurst, 44, of Morehead, admitted he agreed to build projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of West Virginia said.

Hurst never began the projects or bought any materials, the release said. He admitted receiving more than $35,000 from the customers and eventually stopped communicating with them, the prosecutor's office said.

Hurst pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

