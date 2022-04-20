Percy Phillips trial: Jury deliberating in 1993 murder case

Phillips is charged with killing a Louisville gas station clerk in 1993, a crime another man had been wrongly convicted of.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville jury is tasked with deciding the fate of Percy Phillips, who is charged with shooting and killing a Louisville gas station attendant in 1993.

During the sixth day of his trial, attorneys presented their closing arguments for both sides, making their final pleas before handing the case off to the jury to decide Phillips' fate.

The wrong man was initially convicted of the nearly 30-year-old case. After more than a decade in prison, Edwin Chandler was exonerated in 2009, thanks to new evidence and testimony which found LMPD had made major errors in the case.

To close, the prosecution honed in on fingerprints found on a bottle of alcohol from the gas station. However, the defense argued that since the security footage from the day is mostly gone, those prints could have been left at any time.

"This case is full of crazy coincidences," said Julie Mudd, an attorney for the defense.

Mudd said neither Phillips nor Edwin Chandler committed the crime, pointing to pressure on police to make an arrest. Prosecutors also acknowledged the role that previous misconduct played in the case but doubled down on Chandler's innocence and Phillips' alleged guilt.

The jury began deliberating shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is unknown how long they will deliberate before returning a verdict.

CASE BACKGROUND

In 1995, Edwin Chandler was falsely accused of murdering 25-year-old Brenda Whitfield, a cashier at a Louisville Chevron gas station, two years earlier.

Surveillance video from the gas station was a key piece of evidence Louisville Police looked at, however, the security footage had been recorded and taped over by mistake.

LMPD detectives were left with only photos from the security footage.

Witnesses at the scene described the murder suspect as heavy set and about 5’8”. But police still narrowed in on Chandler – despite witnesses not picking him out of a photo lineup and Chandler being over six feet tall.

Chandler was exonerated in 2009.

During the Phillips trial, Chandler took the stand told the court about Det. Mark Handy's role in his false confession. Handy, who was accused of framing several innocent people for crimes they didn't commit, plead guilty to perjury and tampering with evidence in 2021.

"Officer Handy got upset about it, he told me I was lying," Chandler testified. "He said my mother wouldn't appreciate the fact...that I was lying and trying to wiggle out of the situation."

