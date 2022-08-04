Prosecutor asks judge to stop Quintez Brown's 'anticipated release'

Brown is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to shoot Louisville Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Court records filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office Wednesday signal Quintez Brown may be released from federal detention.

Brown, a well-known community activist and BLM Louisville organizer, is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to shoot Louisville Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg in February.

Wednesday, the prosecution filed a motion asking the court to stop "the anticipated release order regarding Quintez O. Brown."

Last week, a federal judge ruled Brown should be released from detention pending trial but issued a stay order until the prosecution could appeal the matter.

WHAS11 has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office to ask for more details and find out if this motion was filed as a precaution or if they anticipate the district court to order Brown to be released.

Brown's next federal court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

This story will be updated throughout the day as we learn more information.

