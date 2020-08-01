LANCASTER, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say they've arrested a man who wanted to go to jail to support his jailed girlfriend. News outlets report 47-year-old Raymond Pace was charged with offenses including possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A statement by Garrard County police says Pace called authorities Saturday to report a stolen laptop. It says an officer arrived to find an intoxicated Pace requesting to be jailed for several months to support his girlfriend, who Pace said was serving five months in jail.

Police say Pace shoved the officer twice in an attempt to be arrested, but the officer held off until Pace pulled out a bundle of drug paraphernalia.

