LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man was shot near the corner of South 5th St. and Beecher St.

The man was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is still investigating at this time.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided.

