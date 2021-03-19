Kentucky coroner, ex-state trooper charged in federal court

An indictment alleges the men conspired with another person to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition from state police

A Kentucky coroner and a former state trooper have been charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit theft.

News outlets cited court records in reporting that a federal grand jury handed down the indictments Thursday for Scott County Coroner John Goble and former Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Crawford.

The indictment alleges the men conspired with another person to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition from state police. Goble and Crawford were indicted in state court in 2018 on multiple counts of receiving stolen property.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

