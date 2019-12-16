LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person stole a vehicle with an infant inside and crashed the vehicle on I-65 while being pursued by police Monday morning.

According to MetroSafe, authorities in Bullitt County were notified about a stolen vehicle with an infant inside. Authorities pursued the vehicle on I-65N until the suspect crashed the vehicle between the Gene Snyder and Outer Loop. Officials with MetroSafe said the baby was taken out of the vehicle and is expected to be okay, but the infant was being checked out by EMS at the scene.

The suspect has not been identified and it is believed the vehicle was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

