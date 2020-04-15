LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest days after a homicide in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Kyle Kelly, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident on April 10 in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue.

Police responded to the area after reports of that shooting. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Marcus Seymour.

During LMPD’s investigation, they say a detective found Kelly going to the same area for an alleged drug transaction. Kelly allegedly presented a weapon, firing on round striking Seymour in the chest causing his death.

Police say Kelly fled shortly after the shooting with the weapon in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Kelly is currently being held without bond at Metro Corrections.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

