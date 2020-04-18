LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been arrested in connection with an officer-involved incident in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Kendrick Holloway, 42, is facing numerous charges including fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment.

Police say they stopped Holloway’s vehicle in the 2700 block of 7th Street Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

At some point, police say the officer and Holloway got into an altercation and he tried to drive off with the officer struggling with him.

The officer fired one shot that hit the car’s rear windshield.

Holloway wasn’t harmed but the officer had some cuts and bruises and was treated at the scene.

Holloway is currently being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond.

He is expected to appear in court on April 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

LMPD investgiating 'officer-involved incident'

JCPS elementary school vandalized during coronavirus closures

15-year-old identified as victim in Russell neighborhood shooting

Police identify victim in April 14 New Albany shooting

18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with Algonquin homicide

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.