Bullitt County addiction treatment center offers Kentuckians an opportunity for a fresh start

James Sweasy is one of the co-founders of the center, which is named after a friend, who passed away in 2016 from heart failure



WHAS11 News has followed the construction of this building for a year.

Now Sweasy is pleased to see it standing tall in Bullitt Co. where he grew up



"For so long, some of us were part of the problem, and now we get to be part of the solution," he said.



The Robert Alexander Center can treat up to 50 men and women at a time

and the more beds the better. Across the county line, the Jefferson County Coroner says he expects close to 600 overdose deaths in 2020.



Amy Spain-Duncan is the Director of Nursing at the center and says the center provides a safe place for those seeking treatment.



"Each one of those deaths is someone's mother, or someone's child or someone's friend," said Spain-Duncan. "If I can save one life today, if I can make the difference in one person's life, if I can give one mother her child back, then I will get up early and come in here and work late every day."