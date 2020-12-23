Louisville mayor, frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials said this initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine was small but they do expect much more in the coming months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Louisville Wednesday, and frontline health workers were among the first to get the shots.

Both vaccine options, Pfizer and Moderna, are now in Louisville. The first shipment of Moderna arrived Wednesday with 3,000 doses.

The first to get the city's Moderna doses were Mayor Greg Fischer and Director of Metro Public Health Dr. Sarah Moyer.

More than 20 others also received the first doses, including EMTs, paramedics, those with the Louisville Fire Department and other emergency medical center technicians.

After getting the first shot they had to wait for 15 minutes to be monitored. WHAS11 was told there were no issues so far.

Health officials said this initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine was small but they do expect much more in the coming months.

"We're expecting to see further shipments in January and hopefully on a regular basis thereafter. We'll be vaccinating some of our first responders and healthcare workers who don't happen to work for one of our big three hospital systems," Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, Interim Medical Director at Metro Health.

As more shipments of the vaccines come in regularly, the health department will be setting up a drive through vaccination site at the Expo Center. Once that site is underway in January, they expect to administer about 1,000 shots daily.

