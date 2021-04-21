x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Shooting in Iroquois neighborhood leaves 15-year-old injured, police say

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Iroquois neighborhood Wednesday night.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Walter Avenue just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

There are no suspects in this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous. 

This story may be updated.

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed