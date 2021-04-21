Shooting in Iroquois neighborhood leaves 15-year-old injured, police say

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Iroquois neighborhood Wednesday night.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Walter Avenue just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

There are no suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

This story may be updated.

