Woman charged with using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections

Detectives allege that the woman attempted to deliver suboxone strips to an incarcerated person at Metro Corrections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect was charged for using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections.

The suspect, Keanna Decius, was arrested on Aug. 26 on charges filed by Louisville Metro Corrections Detectives.

Officials said the charges include promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance.

This arrest was the result of an investigation into contraband being introduced into Metro Corrections, police said.

Detectives allege that Decius attempted to deliver suboxone strips to an incarcerated person at Metro Corrections by concealing them in fake attorney client privileged mail.

It is alleged that Decius attempted to introduce a total of 49 suboxone strips into Metro Corrections.

Detectives also allege that Garrett Minefield and Robert Richardson, who are incarcerated at LMDC, conspired with Decius to have the suboxone strips delivered.

Minefield and Garrett were charged with conspiracy to promote contraband and conspiracy trafficking in a controlled substance.

"I'm proud of the good work of the detectives involved. The continued efforts to interdict drugs are paying off. We must continue to be vigilant on all fronts to make sure we are maintaining a safe environment for the incarcerated population and the correctional staff," Jerry Collins, director, said. "We will continue to prosecute those who put others' lives at risk by introducing dangerous substances into this facility."

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.