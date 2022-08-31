Activists march on International Overdose Awareness Day, hope to see changes out of LMDC

Marching through downtown Louisville, organizers said this day of awareness also hits them on a personal level.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crowds took to the streets of downtown Louisville demanding change when it comes to treatment of those struggling with drugs, also calling on the Louisville jail to do better after a string of overdoses.

Dozens said when it comes to overdoses and drug addiction in general, they want to see more from the city and its leaders.

Some noted these issues stem from the war on drugs and it starts with everyone raising their voices for change to be heard.

Carla Wallace, an activist with the group Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice, said it's time to re-appropriate funding after the overdoses at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).

"We need to stop seeing the jails and the prisons as places to put people who really need health care," Wallace said. "What would happen if we could actually put $300 million into drug education, mental health care?"

LMDC Director Jerry Collins gave an emotional, personal example while detailing how resources like Narcan are heading to Corrections.

"I'm sorry, it saved my son's life three times," he said.

He said things have to change.

"We really just got to think about how we do things differently. And really, I think today is about partnerships and, and coming together as a community and not being afraid to work outside of a silo, which Corrections often did," Collins said.

Marching through downtown Louisville, organizers said this day of awareness also hits them on a personal level.

Christina Folsom lost her husband to an overdose, something she said she's unfortunately seen happen all around her.

"The people that I consider my family were my campmates. And almost all my campmates have died from overdose," she said.

For Wallace, a major goal of the day was to make sure elected officials hear what they have to say.

"Addressing the issue of drug use and drug overdose cannot be handled by criminalizing what is really a health problem," she said.

Summer Dickerson said this comes down to issues deep-rooted in the system.

"The war on drugs has worked for how long? It splits up families, it ruins people's lives," Dickerson said.

Step by step, each hoped for a change in how addiction is handled before any more lives are lost.

