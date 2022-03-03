Man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting during home invasion

Shannon Gilday is accused of forcing his way inside a home, fatally shooting Jordan Morgan and then exchanging gunfire with her father, Wesley Morgan.

RICHMOND, Ky. — The man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion has pleaded not guilty.

Shannon Gilday, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Madison County on charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and attempted murder, news outlets reported.

Madison District Court Judge Charles Hardin said he would appoint a public defender for Gilday, who is being held without bond.

Police have charged Gilday in connection with a home invasion at the residence of former state Rep. Wesley Morgan. Gilday is accused of forcing his way inside the Richmond home, fatally shooting Jordan Morgan, 32, and then exchanging gunfire with her father, Wesley Morgan, before fleeing.

Morgan served one term as a state representative for Richmond and Berea in Madison County.

