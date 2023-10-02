Owners of Louisville-based pool construction company charged with theft, fraud

Any Indiana resident who believes they may have been a victim of Davenport Extreme Pools is urged to contact ISP in Sellersburg.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The owners of a Louisville-based pool construction company are facing serious charges after multiple victims in southern Indiana said they paid thousands for pools that were never completed.

Tracy and Matthew Davenport, owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas, were arrested last week in Clark County and Floyd County on several theft, fraud and corrupt business influence charges.

According to Indiana State Police, authorities were already investigating the company on allegations of fraud. In July, police said the Clark County Prosecutor's Office contacted ISP Detective Tim Denby about the ongoing investigation after learning about more victims in Clark County.

The cases involved victims paying the Davenports large down payments to construct private inground pools that were never built. Police said Davenport Extreme Pools filed for bankruptcy shortly after signing contracts and receiving the payments.

As Denby investigated the cases in Clark County, ISP said he discovered four other victims in Floyd County.

In total, the victims paid nearly $246,000 to Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas during 2021 and 2022. Construction work has yet to begin in any case, police said.

The Davenports turned themselves into the Clark County jail on Monday, Sept. 25. Four days later, they turned themselves into the Floyd County jail for similar charges of theft, fraud and corrupt business influence.

Authorities said Tracy Davenport was released on a $20,000 bond and Matthew was released on a $10,000 bond.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing. Anyone in Indiana who feels they may have been a victim of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas are encouraged to contact ISP in Sellersburg.

