Police investigating double homicide in Louisville's Southside neighborhood

Two men were found shot to death early Monday morning in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are dead after a double homicide on Monday morning in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.

At about 4 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Douglas Park, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. EMS arrived on scene shortly after and pronounced both men dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this investigation. Officials say all parties have been accounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.