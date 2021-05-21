Riders with disabilities say TARC3 service is failing them

On Friday, the Metro Disability Coalition protested on behalf of those riders, asking that the TARC system end their contract with TARC3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC3 provides transportation for those with disabilities who can't use regular bus services, but riders complain the service is failing them.

The coalition claims TARC3 is failing to pick up and drop off passengers on time, denying trips and refusing to provide paratransit riders door to door service, which is scheduled into their trips.

"People are being left for three to four hours, or riding for three to four hours on the bus. And they're having to end up paying for medical appts that they can't get to or just getting to them in time to go back home," Marcellus Mayes of the Metro Disability Coalition said. "That's not adequate service. That's really gross negligence."

A TARC spokesperson said, "When you are short on bus operators, it affects service, and when it affects service, unfortunately, our customers are impacted. We continue to monitor TARC3 service and work with MV Transportation daily to ensure contractual obligations are met."

The coalition plans to submit a demand letter to Louisville Metro Council.

