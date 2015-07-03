Who is the man arrested in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers?

The Nelson County man has a long criminal history which includes three counts of criminal mischief, burglary and being a persistent felony offender.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — We are learning more about the Nelson County man arrested in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown woman who went missing in 2015.

Joseph Lawson, 32, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Nelson County. He is incarcerated at the Grayson County Detention Center.

Lawson is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty.

Lawson's attorney, Kevin Coleman, confirmed to WHAS11 late Thursday night that his client was indicted on charges related to the mother of five's disappearance.

This is not Lawson's first run-in with the law. In fact, he has had multiple criminal charges in just the past year.

Since January 2022, Lawson has been charged with criminal mischief three times, burglary, and being a persistent felony offender.

He also has various drug-related offenses in his past and a domestic violence charge dating back to 2015.

A judge set Lawson's bond for his most recent charges in connection to Crystal Rogers' disappearance at $500,000. His pre-trial is set for Oct. 26, 2023.

Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her father, Tommy Ballard, later found her car along the Bluegrass Parkway. Inside he found her keys, cell phone and purse. Rogers' has been presumed dead since October 2015.

Since then Rogers' family, multiple law enforcement agencies, and many within the Nelson County community have worked endlessly to find answers.

FBI Louisville did not provide an update in connection to the recent indictment, but said earlier this year the agency made "significant progress" in bringing Crystal's case to its "rightful conclusion."

"We continue to pursue every available lead until those responsible for Crystal's disappearance are held accountable," officials said.

