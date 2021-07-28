'Do what's right, pay for the product that you stole' | Police looking to identify Meade County theft suspects

Surveillance footage shows one woman filling a cart with nearly $100 of merchandise and leaving as a second woman distracts an employee.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Meade County are looking to identify two women who allegedly stole nearly $100 worth of items from a Dollar General.

Surveillance footage from the store shows one woman filling a shopping cart with phone chargers, speakers, a pool float and groceries while another woman talks to an employee. Meade County police believe the second woman was providing a distraction as her accomplice exited.

"It is very frustrating because if people go in and steal from anyone — a person or a business — then it's the taxpayers here in Meade County that are suffering," Det. Danny Knell said.

Knell and his department stay busy as new cases come across their desks every day, however this case has remained a priority since it happened in early July.

According to a police report, the woman shown talking to an employee allegedly applied for job at the same Dollar General location just weeks prior to the theft.

Police are unsure if the two suspects are from the area but the store's cameras captured clear images of them both.

The woman seen loading the items into the cart has distinct tattoos on her body. She has tattoos on both arms including five stripes down her right arm. The woman also has a large tattoo on the back of her right calf.

Police believe they are close to identifying the woman pushing the cart and hope tips from the public can put a name to the face



"It would prevent them to go to another store and do the same thing," Knell said.

The detective also has a message for the suspects involved in the theft, and a promise to his community.



"Please go back to the dollar general store on Highway 1638 and do what's right and pay for the product that you stole," Knell said. "If you come to Meade County and you are involved in a crime, you will be caught."

If you recognize either of these women or you were shopping at the Brandenburg Dollar General in early July, leave a tip. It may keep this pair from possibly stealing again.

