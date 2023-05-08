Radcliff woman arrested after 21 dead dogs found inside home

Authorities also found 14 other neglected dogs, a dozen of which were puppies, inside the home.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — A Hardin County woman is facing several animal abuse charges after dozens of dead and neglected dogs were found inside her home.

Morgan Barrick, 26, has been charged with 35 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Barrick is listed as the owner of Golden Grove Kennels, a dog breeding program that started in 2016.

According to the Radcliff Police Department, officers initially went to Barrick's home because of a tip from a dog owner who was trying to get in touch with Barrick but couldn't get ahold of her.

WARNING: Some of the details regarding this case may be too disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

When officers arrived they found 21 dead dogs inside Barrick's home. Two of the dogs were found already decomposing inside her vehicle, an arrest citation said.

Authorities also found 14 other neglected dogs, 12 of which were puppies, inside the home. Police said the dogs "physically appeared to be in jeopardy."

"The animals still alive were very skinny to the point that bony structures such as rib cages, elbows and hips could easily be identified," a responding officer wrote in the citation.

Police noticed that very little food was left out for the dogs and there were no water bowls.

Some of the deceased dogs had even been partially eaten by other dogs.

The dogs found dead inside the breeder's car had been wrapped in plastic bags "with some type of white substance on the carcasses" and were already in the process of decomposition, authorities said.

Officials said Hardin County Animal Control seized the remaining dogs that were still alive and removed all dead dogs from the scene.

Court records show Barrick was previously charged with animal cruelty back in December 2021.

