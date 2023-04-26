LMPD: Homicide Unit still investigating Chickasaw Park shooting, in need of tips

"Please help us bring justice to the victims and their families," the department said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting at Chickasaw Park killed two people and injured another four.

The two victims killed were identified as 17-year-old David Huff and 28-year-old Deaji Goodman.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit has been investigating the shooting, but police are still in need of the public’s help.

"Six individuals were shot while enjoying their Saturday night in Chickasaw Park," the department said on Wednesday. “[Homicide] has received a handful of tips from the public, but from all accounts, there were hundreds of people in the park when the shooting occurred."

LMPD asks that anyone with any information regarding the shooting contact LMPD’s Homicide Unit with that information or report it anonymously through the department’s Crime Tip Hotline.

“Any photographs or videos taken in Chickasaw Park prior to, during, or after the shooting on April 15, can also be anonymously submitted,” LMPD said. “Please help us bring justice to the victims and their families.”

To make an anonymous tip call 502-574-LMPD (5673). Click here to make an anonymous report online.

