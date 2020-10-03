LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Custom and Border Protection authorities in Louisville have made more than 400 seizures of counterfeit ID’s in the last six months, according to officials.

Last November, officers seized six shipments that contained more than 2,900 counterfeit driver’s licenses and 3,123 blank cards stocks to make the counterfeit licenses.

Also included in the seizures are fake passports, I-551 legal permanent resident cards and various ID cards.

“Counterfeit IDs directly aids and influences the availability of underage persons to purchase alcohol and tobacco products, said Chief CBP Officer Brian Lick said in a statement. “CBP's interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be procured in establishments and all the entanglements that often accompanies underage drinking. But alcohol is not the only risk; procurement of fake IDs plays a role in identity theft, immigration and public benefit fraud and terrorist motives.”

Authorities say they are diligent in searching for counterfeit ID’s through targeting and physical inspections.

RELATED: Keep an eye out for counterfeit money: Seymour Police see rise in 'bleached' bills

RELATED: Authorities see rise in 'bleached bills' in Seymour

RELATED: Louisville CBP seizes over $95 million in counterfeit goods over last 88 days