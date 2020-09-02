SEYMOUR, Ind. (WHAS11) – Authorities are warning the public about potential counterfeit bills.

Police say they have seen a rise in “bleached bills” in the area.

It’s a process of taking a low value bill, bleaching it and then printing a high value on it, which is typically $100.

The counterfeiters then use them for low dollar purchases so they can get real change back.

Police have some tips for spotting fake bills, like checking the watermark or looking for off centered or fuzzy print.

If you have suspected counterfeit cash, you are asked to call police.

RELATED: Man arrested after he was found with heroin, counterfeit cash

RELATED: Man tried to use fake cash at 4 businesses in Shelby County, police say

RELATED: Don't get duped: Three ways to spot counterfeit money

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.