Bardstown community stunned by arrest in Crystal Rogers case, hopes for more information

“I can’t talk highly enough about this town, and it breaks my heart that what we’re known for is something so horrible and heinous."

Example video title will go here for this video

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — People all throughout downtown Bardstown were shocked and pleased with the news Friday that a man had been arrested in connection to the Crystal Rogers disappearance.

"It feels like, I don't know, there's finally some level of closure coming hopefully. It's kind of been this dark stain on Bardstown for so long. And it would be really great to see some level of redemption," Alyssa Davis, who grew up in Bardstown, said.

Joseph Lawson, 32, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence, specifically related to events on July 3 or 4 in 2015 -- the date Rogers went missing.

“Until consequences are brought up to people that have been involved, they’re not gonna turn on anyone else," Davis said about her hopes that someone is arrested specifically for murder, or arrested in connection with one of Bardstown's other unsolved cases, like the murder of Officer Jason Ellis.

Davis said she wants these cases solved, so Bardstown can go back to being known for its small-town charm, and being the Bourbon Capital of the World.

“I can’t talk highly enough about this town, and it breaks my heart that what we’re known for is something so horrible and heinous," she said.

Others felt that ever since the FBI took over the case, the heat has been turned up. They knew something was coming and hoped it will lead to more progress.

“I had a feeling it was just a matter of time and here it is. Hopefully we’ll hear more," Gayle said, who didn't want to give her last name.

The community hopes for progress in this case, and also hope it can lead to some healing.

“I wanna see Bardstown back to kind of being what I knew it growing up —which was a safe and really pretty place to grow up," Davis said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.