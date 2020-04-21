FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron says an investigation by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit has led to the arrest of a LaRue County man and a Hardin County man in conjunction with an ongoing child pornography investigation.

33-Year-Old Robert (“Robbie”) Alan Thompson, Jr., of Hodgenville, was arrested for two counts of possession of child pornography (Class D Felony).

Thompson is a teacher with the Hardin County School system and was formerly employed by the Franklin County School System.

33-Year-Old Matthew Alexander Lyons, of Elizabethtown, was arrested for 100 counts of possession of child pornography (Class D Felony), one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for a sex offense (Class D Felony), two counts of the use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance (Class C Felony), and two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony).

“Criminals seek to weaponize the internet and digital devices as a means to exploit and take advantage of children, and it is the mission of our Cyber Crimes Unit to make sure that these terrible crimes are brought to light and the perpetrators brought to justice,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I’m grateful to our Cyber Crimes team and their law enforcement partners for uncovering these terrible acts and acting quickly to arrest those alleged of committing them.”

The arrests stem from a request made by the Radcliff Police Department for assistance from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit in conducting digital forensic analysis on devices in a current case. During that analysis, investigator Mike Littrell uncovered a 2018 chat between Thompson and Lyons involving pornographic images of minors.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely to be filed.

