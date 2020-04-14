FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning residents about coronavirus related scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers may target Medicaid beneficiaries in order to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services and equipment related to coronavirus testing and treatment,” said AG Cameron in a statement. “Our Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse is committed to protecting the health and well-being of beneficiaries by stopping scammers who abuse the Medicaid program. We encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of Medicaid fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic to immediately contact our Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.”

The AG's office offered the following tips to avoid falling victim to a scam:

If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, work with a licensed healthcare provider to determine if testing is needed. The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 website provides information on when to seek care for COVID-19.

Only use testing sites approved to test for COVID-19. You can contact your local health department to confirm the legitimacy of a testing site.

If a testing site offers additional testing beyond a COVID-19 test, check with your licensed healthcare provider to see if the additional testing is needed.

Be suspicious of unexpected calls offering free COVID-19 testing.

Be cautious of unsolicited requests for your Medicaid number.

Never provide your social security number, Medicaid number, or credit card information to anyone other than a trusted source.

