6-year-old hit by debris during shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A six-year-old boy is hurt after he was struck by debris during a shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Euclid Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for LMPD said someone fired shots from a vehicle, striking a parked car and a home. While no one was hit by the gunfire, a six-year-old boy inside the home was injured by flying debris. The child sustained a small cut and was treated by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

