LMPD: Shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood leaves juvenile injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is hurt after a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday evening.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to the 1100 block of Canopy Court around 7:30 p.m. That's where they located a teenage girl suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville hospital and is expected to survive.

The Crimes Against Children Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

