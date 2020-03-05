LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died as police search for a suspect in the city’s latest homicide.

Metro Police Second Division officers responded to the 1000 block of South 38th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting.

Officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

