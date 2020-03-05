LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 7100 block of Kentucky Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was transported to UofL Hospital.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM