'It's great to see it back open': Vernon Lanes reopens after renovations

In addition to the vintage lanes, Vernon Lanes also has a food and drink menu and an area for live music.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than six years, bowling has returned to the iconic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown.

The bowling alley on Story Avenue reopened after a year of renovations.

The building has been around for 150 years and general manager Bruce Jarrett says he's excited to be part of its history.

"I've lived in the neighborhood for 22 years, and had family parties myself here with my kids, and my friends. Driving by and not seeing it open is a bit of a hole. So it's great to see it back open," he said.

Right now, bowling is first come, first serve.

