Bourbon & Beyond announces 2022 festival dates

According to the press release from Danny Wimmer Presents, the festival will be from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon & Beyond is coming back - and event organizers say it's going to be "better than ever."

According to the press release from Danny Wimmer Presents, the festival will be from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds in the Kentucky Exposition Center.

This is the first time the event has ever been held over a four-day stretch.

“We are thrilled to welcome back one of the greatest music and food festivals, Bourbon & Beyond," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "As the home of Bourbonism, our city boasts 10 distillery experiences and the Urban Bourbon Experience, a city-wide trail filled with award-winning micro-distilleries, exhibits, and craft cocktail destinations."

Fischer said pairing that with world-class entertainment makes for "an unforgettable long weekend."

Past performers include Stevie Nicks, ZZ Top and Lenny Kravitz the release states.

It also states in 2019 the event had a record 91,000 people.

Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said, “Bourbon & Beyond is a festival that is so much about, and defined by, the culture in Kentucky. We are so ecstatic to bring it back and so thankful for the great relationship DWP has with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Kentucky Venues, City of Louisville and Louisville Tourism, which has allowed Bourbon & Beyond to become such a source of pride for the community and bourbon industry."

The release states the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

Early bird prices with weekend General Admission and VIP passes can be bought for $10 down.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.