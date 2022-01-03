Free, low-cost programs available for kids on Spring Break in Louisville

Mayor Greg Fischer announced a variety of options for families wanting to keep their kids engaged while they're not at school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Spring Break approaches, there are several opportunities for kids in Louisville who are looking for engagement and education.

On Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer talked about organizations offering free and low-cost programs and events this April.

“Providing experiences that stimulate their brains and keeps them occupied is important, and we hope parents take advantage of the many options available during the break," the mayor said.

Programs this year include sports camps, archaeological tours, hiking opportunities, movie screenings and more.

Here's a list of organizations offering events for Spring Break. Some programs may require advance registration.

Click the links below to learn more about each program.

Louisville Spring Break Opportunities

Spring Break for Jefferson County Public Schools is April 4-8.

