'I hope that it pays off': Revitalization project is almost done in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Orange barricades and road closure signs; a sign of the past year in downtown New Albany.

Business owners have been looking at construction for several months as the city revitalizes East Main Street, but soon, the signs will be gone.

It's been a challenge that has hurt some stores.

"Getting our customers to weather the storm on this whether it is a change in parking or change in traffic flow, access to get into the building," said Dan Hardesty, owner of Eureka Menswear.

Despite the limited access faithful customers like Adam Bartholomai still supported New Albany's Eureka store for men's clothing.

"Yeah it didn't change a single thing if I wanted to come to Eureka I would come to Eureka," he said.

The revitalization will give pedestrians more accessibility to businesses.

New Albany patrons will see widened sidewalks, a paved street and outdoor seating.

The sidewalks were widened by five feet.

Mayor Jeff Gahan told WHAS11 News this $5.5 million project was designed to be pedestrian friendly and it will be completed in the next three to four weeks.

Just in time for Harvest Homecoming.

"They can walk, park here and visit other businesses and this is what we are hoping will happen," Hardesty said.

Councilman Josh Turner agrees.

"You've got a way that is more walkable so you can approach and more welcoming downtown and I think that is going to make people want to hang in our downtown," he said.

Turner thanked business owners for their patience during this time of revitalization.

"I'm glad to see that it is finally getting done...you know I hope that it pays off and they are successful going forward," he said.

