Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana recognized with national award

Our local chapter of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization has won the 2023 Gold Standard Award.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana (BBBSKY) has been recognized with a national award.

Louisville's local chapter of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization won the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) Gold Standard Award.

Every year, the organization's Nationwide Leadership Council selects agencies that have excelled in the BBBS’s youth mentoring program.

Out of 225 agencies across the country, BBBS of Kentuckiana is one of 26 organizations to receive this top honor.

The Gold Standard Award recognizes agencies that have increased their revenue and grown the number of mentors (“Bigs”) and youth (“Littles”) who are matched through the program.

In the past year, BBBSKY has served 613 youth through one-to-one mentoring relationships, impacted 2,324 lives and have put in over 15,000 hours, according to a BBBSKY news release.

“Awards and accomplishments like this are never a singular accomplishment. This is not just a Big Brothers Big Sisters award. It’s a huge sign of growth for our entire community. We strive every day to support local youth through mentorship. It is truly a testament to the hard work done by our Program staff and everyone within our agency,” BBBSKY CEO Gary Friedman said.

BBBSKY will celebrate their award and honor their Bigs and Littles at their free “Big Event Carnival” at Lynn Family Stadium on July 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open to the public.

“We are extremely proud to honor BBBS of Kentuckiana this year. Their innovative efforts and actions are leading the way in which our Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies empower young people across the country,” BBBSA President and CEO, Artis Stevens, said.

The Gold Standard Award Winners was recognized at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26 through June 29 in Anaheim, California.

